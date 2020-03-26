Olin (NYSE:OLN) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Underperform”

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 40.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLN. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

NYSE:OLN opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. Olin has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Olin’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 40.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

