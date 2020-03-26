Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

In other news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 30,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after buying an additional 175,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

OLLI traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.40. 1,503,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,515. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

