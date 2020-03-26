OLXA (OLXA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. OLXA has a total market capitalization of $91,232.52 and $1.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OLXA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer and Coinlim. During the last seven days, OLXA has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.02557944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00185918 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About OLXA

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,359,419,210 tokens. OLXA’s official message board is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset. The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OLXA is www.olxacoin.com. OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin.

OLXA Token Trading

OLXA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, Coinlim and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OLXA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OLXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

