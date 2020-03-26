OmiseGO (OMG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $142.59 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00007752 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, OKEx, Livecoin and Exmo. OmiseGO has a market cap of $73.34 million and approximately $142.59 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001189 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Gate.io, Coinnest, B2BX, Koinex, Braziliex, Bancor Network, Bithumb, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kucoin, Tidex, CoinTiger, Bitbns, Ovis, TDAX, ABCC, Iquant, Bit-Z, Huobi, Cryptopia, DDEX, CoinExchange, Exmo, CoinBene, Coinrail, TOPBTC, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, BX Thailand, FCoin, HitBTC, BitBay, Tokenomy, IDEX, GOPAX, Neraex, Upbit, Coinsuper, Zebpay, CoinEx, Fatbtc, Binance, AirSwap, Liqui, Mercatox, IDCM, BitMart, OKEx, Livecoin, C2CX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Bittrex, BitForex, Ethfinex, Coinone, Independent Reserve, Vebitcoin, Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ZB.COM, DragonEX, IDAX, Poloniex, COSS, ChaoEX, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

