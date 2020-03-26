OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OCX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 2,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,874. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

OCX has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,391,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $3,005,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

