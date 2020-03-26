OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,643,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,208,903.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.88. 72,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,894. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. OneMain has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $2.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.1%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

