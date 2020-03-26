Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.66) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON OBC opened at GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Thursday. Online Blockchain has a 52-week low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 24 ($0.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.89. The stock has a market cap of $814,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.22.

Online Blockchain Company Profile

Online Blockchain PLC operates as an incubator and investor in Internet and information businesses in the United Kingdom. The company, through its investment in ADVFN plc, develops and provides financial information; offers research services; and develops and exploits ancillary Internet sites. The company was formerly known as On-line plc and changed its name to Online Blockchain PLC in December 2017.

