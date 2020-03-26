Ontology (ONT) 1-Day Volume Tops $66.93 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Ontology has a market cap of $246.85 million and approximately $66.93 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, HitBTC, Upbit and Bitbns. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 75.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,913,241 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Koinex, Gate.io, Upbit, BitMart, Indodax, HitBTC, Bitbns, Huobi, Hotbit, BCEX, Binance, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

