Oportun Financial (OPRT) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ: OPRT) is one of 40 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Oportun Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oportun Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83 Oportun Financial Competitors 359 1104 1141 68 2.34

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus target price of $21.92, suggesting a potential upside of 84.17%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 81.84%. Given Oportun Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million $61.60 million 10.63 Oportun Financial Competitors $5.14 billion $789.92 million 8.04

Oportun Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial Competitors -0.63% -2,239.42% 2.76%

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

