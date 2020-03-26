Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $52.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) received a $52.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.81.

Oracle stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,796,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,627,306. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,769,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Oracle by 6,353.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,640,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $831,551,000 after buying an additional 18,351,920 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Oracle by 4,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,616,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 13,300,077 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $540,085,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $473,593,000. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

