Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Down 39.3% in March

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the February 27th total of 294,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 824,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth about $7,056,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 301,761 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,886,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,528,000 after purchasing an additional 234,186 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 249.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 147,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,695. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORAN shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.