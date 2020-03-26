ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). ORBCOMM posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.87 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.78%.

ORBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 996,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,942.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,005.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,907 shares of company stock valued at $120,379 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 37.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth about $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 343.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 43,012 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBC stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 1,674,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,533. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.97.

ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

