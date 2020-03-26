Orbitcoin (ORB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,055.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $324,887.52 and $1,055.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.01007185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00031750 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032554 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00174664 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004245 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00083616 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

