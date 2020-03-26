O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.56. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings per share of $4.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $18.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.53 to $19.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $21.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.57 to $22.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.27.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,631,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $298.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.12 and a 200 day moving average of $409.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

