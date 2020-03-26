Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

OEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OEC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. 939,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,217. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $470.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 64.30% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Patrick F. Tuttle acquired 4,250 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $59,287.50. Also, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,600 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $47,664.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,997.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,850 shares of company stock worth $184,862.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth $15,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,933 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after purchasing an additional 645,987 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 646,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

