Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Short Interest Update

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 27th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORRF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 43,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 48,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 21,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.77. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $23.48.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.94 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

