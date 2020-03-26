Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Short Interest Update

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the February 27th total of 377,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,661.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $102,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,509.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 24.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 424,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 89,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OFIX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Orthofix Medical stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. 268,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,978. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $510.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $121.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.90 million. Research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

