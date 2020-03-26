Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) Short Interest Down 77.3% in March

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the February 27th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEL traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Otelco has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter.

In other Otelco news, major shareholder Ira Sochet purchased 184,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,612,721.25. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

