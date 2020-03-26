Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the February 27th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTW traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. 2,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.42. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Ottawa Savings Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 12.93%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ottawa Savings Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts.

