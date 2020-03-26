Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Owens Corning worth $31,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.90. 1,744,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.28.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.