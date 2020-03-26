Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Owens Corning worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.28.

OC stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,501. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

