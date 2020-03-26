Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,215

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,215 ($15.98) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,462 ($19.23) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,459.17 ($19.19).

OXIG opened at GBX 1,058 ($13.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 951 ($12.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,378.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,420.78. The stock has a market cap of $598.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

