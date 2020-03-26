PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC raised PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

PDYPY traded up $3.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

