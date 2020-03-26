PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.41. 44,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,494. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61.

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

