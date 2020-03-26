Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.50.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $166.01 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

