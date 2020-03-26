Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $225,600.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,041,253.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 242.11. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLMR. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at $525,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Palomar by 65.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Palomar by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter worth $5,053,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 35.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 35,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

