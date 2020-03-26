Paolo Tombesi Sells 1,243 Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $18,993.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EPZM traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,387. Epizyme Inc has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a current ratio of 11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 715.53% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Epizyme by 133.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 372,321 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Epizyme by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

