Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 539 ($7.09).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Investec lowered Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 543 ($7.14) target price (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

LON PAG traded up GBX 32.40 ($0.43) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 349 ($4.59). The company had a trading volume of 687,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,645. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 355.80 ($4.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 436.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 484.92. The firm has a market cap of $844.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7.24.

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.80), for a total transaction of £2,068,000 ($2,720,336.75).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.