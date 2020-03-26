Park National Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park National in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $101.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. Park National has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $105.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Park National by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 172,792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Park National by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 48,253 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Park National during the 4th quarter worth $3,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National during the 4th quarter worth $2,263,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park National by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter.

In other Park National news, Director Robert E. Oneill purchased 5,000 shares of Park National stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.98 per share, with a total value of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.