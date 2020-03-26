Parkgene (GENE) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $59,649.32 and approximately $4.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Parkgene has traded 102.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.02560543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00192523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.