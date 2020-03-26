Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) PT Lowered to $13.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 126.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

NYSE PE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,630,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,992,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.98. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 438.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,746 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,221,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

