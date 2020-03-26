Particl (PART) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,131.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Particl has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $5,131.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00005218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Particl has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002062 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,575,093 coins and its circulating supply is 8,964,942 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bit-Z and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.