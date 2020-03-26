Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Sidoti

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price reduced by Sidoti from $74.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

PATK traded up $3.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.38. 293,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.82. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,802,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 599,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,271,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,614 shares of company stock valued at $654,689 and sold 87,401 shares valued at $4,839,209. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 554.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 458.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.