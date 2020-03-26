Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Major Shareholder John D. Baker II Acquires 1,180 Shares

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) major shareholder John D. Baker II acquired 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $12,319.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATI traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,377. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of -0.09.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 103,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

