Patron Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Patron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene, HitBTC and IDAX. In the last seven days, Patron has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $26,268.33 and $27.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.02563382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00193859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,507,953 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Hotbit, HitBTC, IDAX, YoBit, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

