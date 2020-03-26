Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $18,687,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 734,285 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,721,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,681,000 after purchasing an additional 430,304 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 853.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 397,213 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $4,659,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.28. 1,261,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,720. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

