Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133,882 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stephens cut Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

PTEN stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.91. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -16.16%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,236.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.