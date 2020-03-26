PAYCENT (PYN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $23,327.88 and $5.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.02561421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00194986 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,981,240 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.