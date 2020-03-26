Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Paychex by 125.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 64.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

