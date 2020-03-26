Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 676,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,481. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Paychex by 125.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 64.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

