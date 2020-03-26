Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $345.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.06.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $210.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $173.65 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.35.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

