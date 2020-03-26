Payfair (PFR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Payfair has a total market cap of $4,323.60 and approximately $229.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Payfair has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Payfair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.02593877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185879 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

