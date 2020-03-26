PayPie (PPP) Price Hits $0.0118 on Major Exchanges

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $972,807.69 and $48,233.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.80 or 0.02554768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00189207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie launched on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

