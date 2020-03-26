PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Position Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,136 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.18% of PBF Energy worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,481,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,125,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,663,000 after buying an additional 58,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

NYSE PBF traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. 8,686,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,202. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,773,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,639,988 shares of company stock worth $52,704,832. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.