PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.64% of PC Tel worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PC Tel by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Tel during the third quarter worth $86,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PC Tel by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in PC Tel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Tel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.53. 112,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,604. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.31 million, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.06. PC Tel Inc has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. PC Tel had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that PC Tel Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on PC Tel from $10.25 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.