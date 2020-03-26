PCHAIN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $286,030.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $790,971.99 and approximately $286,030.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and DEx.top.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000678 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.33 or 0.04820036 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00062958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010536 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003490 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PI is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,308,617 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, Switcheo Network, DEx.top, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.