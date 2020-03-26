PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 195.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,746. The stock has a market cap of $721.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,001,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 626,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 152,669 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

