Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

PGC stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,740.00. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $143,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,146. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,990 shares of company stock worth $214,113 over the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

