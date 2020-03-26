Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Senior (LON:SNR)

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNR. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Senior in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Senior from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded Senior to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 146 ($1.92) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Senior from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Senior from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.60) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 176.25 ($2.32).

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 75.60 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.98 million and a PE ratio of 7.07. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 115 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 237 ($3.12). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38.

In other news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 15,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £21,213.45 ($27,905.09).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

