Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Reach (LON:RCH)

Reach (LON:RCH)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Reach in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Reach from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 97 ($1.28) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

RCH opened at GBX 93.90 ($1.24) on Thursday. Reach has a 12-month low of GBX 60.70 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 186.86 ($2.46). The stock has a market cap of $290.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Reach (LON:RCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 41.10 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

